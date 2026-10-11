FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be without their top performing receiver when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury. Also sent to IR was fullback Reggie Gilliam, who is dealing with ankle and knee injuries.

Both players must sit out for at least the next four games. The moves came a day after starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and Carlton Davis III (neck) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.

In Hollins the Patriots lose their leader in receptions (15) and yards (209). Patriots receiver A.J. Brown has been on injured reserve since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the season opener at Seattle. He is eligible to return to practice next week.

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