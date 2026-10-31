FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be without a trio of offensive players for Sunday’s AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots downgraded receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) and offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (ankle) to out for the game.

All three had been listed as questionable. It is a setback for Brown, who was injured in the season opener and spent the next four games on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. He played each of the past two games.

This is the second game missed this season for Henderson, who sat out the season opener with an ankle injury. Bryant has been on injured reserve through the season, but was designated to return and a full participant in practice all week.

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