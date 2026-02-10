BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox Spring training got underway Tuesday morning, with all of the team’s pitchers and catchers reporting to JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Red Sox improved their pitching staff over the off season with the additions of Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, and Johan Oviedo.

The Sox signed free agent Suárez to a $130 million, five-year contract in January. The team acquired 36-year-old Gray in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, sending that team righty Richard Fitts and another prospect. The Red Sox acquired Oviedo from the Pittsburg Pirates in a five-player deal that sent Red Sox outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia back to the Pirates.

The rest of the team will report to Fort Myers on Sunday.

The Sox will play their first Spring training game on February 20 against Northeastern University.

You can watch the Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins on 7NEWS on February 28 — the first of four Spring training games set to air on the news station.



