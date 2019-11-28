FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk is expected to be out for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans after having an appendectomy, according to a report.

Folk recently underwent the minimally invasive procedure, which was done laparoscopically, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

His recovery time is projected to be short.

This comes as nine Patriots players either missed practice or participated in a limited capacity on Wednesday due to an illness.

Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins, Jermaine Eluemunor, Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower, Ryan Izzo, Joejuan Williams, and Isiah Wynn were all sidelined, according to an official injury report.

Marcus Cannon, who is also battling an illness, was listed as a limited practice participant.

The Patriots and the Texans are slated to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. in Houston.

