ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Philip Broberg each had a goal and two assists to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Before the win, the Blues were 0-3-3 in their last six games against Bruins at home since Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final on June 3, 2019.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Jake Neighbours scored a power-play goal for St. Louis and Joel Hofer recorded 31 saves.

James Hagens scored for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman stopped 14 shots.

St. Louis went ahead 2-1 on a wrist shot from the top of the slot by Broberg at 5:17 of the second period. Connor McMichael passed from behind the net to an open Broberg, whose shot went just inside the right post.

The Blues extended the lead to 3-1 on a goal by Thomas at 12:08. He took the puck from Justin Barron at the blue line, skated to the high slot and fired a wrist shot high to beat Swayman.

Neighbours scored a power-play goal at 12:42 of the third period.

Hagens deflected a shot by Casey Mittelstadt, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 5:28 of the first period.

Snuggerud tied it 1-1 when he scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle. The goal at 15:43 snapped a 138:38 scoreless skid for the Blues.

Thomas assisted on the goal. He passed Brian Sutter for sole possession of fourth place on the Blues franchise list.

Up next

Bruins: Host Blackhawks on Saturday.

Blues: Play Red Wings in Detroit on Saturday.

(Copyright (c) 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox