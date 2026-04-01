BOSTON (AP) — Marat Khusnutdinov and Henri Jokiharju also scored for the Bruins, who won their fourth straight game and hold the Eastern Conference’s top wild-card spot. David Pastrnak collected three assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 13 saves.

Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston each had a goal for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger stopped 17 shots. Johnston’s was his 41st.

Heading to the playoffs for the fifth straight year after clinching a little over a week ago, the Stars have lost seven of nine as they attempt to get straightened out before pursuing their fourth consecutive trip to the Western Conference final.

At the very end of a power play, Lindholm fired a wrister from the right circle that beat Oettinger inside the far post, making it 3-2.

Jokiharju then scored his first goal as a Bruin, firing a wrister in from the slot at 5:51 to give Boston a two-goal edge.

Arvidsson sealed it with his first empty-netter, sending Boston to its 28th home win this season.

Coming off a three-goal, third-period comeback in Columbus on Sunday that capped a solid weekend, the Bruins jumped ahead when Khusnutdinov scored off a rebound midway into the opening period.

Arvidsson knocked in Pastrnak’s pass from the crease, making it 2-0 with 1:09 left in the first, before Benn’s score sliced it to 2-1 4:49 into the second.

Duchene stole the puck at the side of the net and shoveled it from the edge of the crease, tying it at 16:53 of the second.

Up Next

Stars: Host Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Bruins: At Florida Thursday night, the first of a four-game trip.

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