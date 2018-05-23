Back Into the 80s

Happy Hump Day folks, we’re half way through the workweek and the long holiday weekend awaits us! Ahh… the unofficial start of summer, when we like to think the weather also should be summery as well. While I don’t have summer weather all weekend long, I do have it in the forecast on a few days, including this afternoon as highs break out into the lower 80s. We just need to shake off the morning clouds and Cape showers. This afternoon and evening will be 95% dry, but I can’t completely rule out a spot, brief shower in a few towns around dinner time. It’s not a grill stopping event, but just a put the lid down for a few minutes, type shower.



Winds turn east tomorrow and low clouds back in predawn into eastern Mass, allowing for some early morning cloudiness that’ll yield to sunny skies. It’s a much cooler day with highs in the 60s at the coast and low to mid 70s inland.

The heat is on Friday and Saturday as temps jump up into the mid to upper 80s, with even a few towns touching 90 Saturday. Not only will the heat build in, but the humidity jumps up too with dew points in the 60s Saturday. A few scattered storms are possible late in the day too. Certainly a summery start to the weekend.



That summery feel won’t last through the weekend though as more clouds, a few showers and temps in the 60s return Sunday and Monday.



We’ll keep you updated on the weekend forecast in the days ahead.

Enjoy today!

@clamberton7 -twitter