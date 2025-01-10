Better. That’s the word to best describe today after a pretty cold and windy start to January. Temperatures both this morning and this afternoon are better than they have been over about the past week. The wind, while still breezy, is better than most of the month so far. Combine the two and the wind chill will be better than what we’ve seen as of late.

Don’t mistake this as no wind. Instead of wind gusts surpassing 40 mph like we’ve seen, we’ll hold a northwest wind 10-20 mph for much of the day. That will still make temperatures in the upper 30s today feel like it’s closer to 30°.

The true break from the wind arrives on Saturday, that’s when we’ll really shut the wind off and thankfully it’ll stay pretty light for a few days… finally!

January has been windy, it’s not your imagination. In fact, each day this month has seen the wind hit or surpass 30 mph! The number on the calendar below is the peak wind from each day. We’re due for a nice break.

While the wind shuts off this weekend, the trade off will be some light snow showers. Light is really the key word here. It won’t be heavy and it won’t be steady. Intermittent snow showers will continue, mainly through the morning, but I can’t rule out some isolated flurries in the afternoon. When all is said and done, we’ll get a coating to maybe 2″. I think most of us are about an inch. It should be pretty low impact as it’s a lighter and fluffy snow and it’s only an inch over the course of several hours on a weekend morning.

Temperatures this weekend will still be chilly but closer to what’s normal for January. Without much or any wind, it should be a pretty nice winter weekend to be outside if you choose to be.