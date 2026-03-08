Happy Sunday! Today was a beautiful day! Sure, it was a little gray but hey our temperatures got up close to 60 degrees.

Overnight, skies will clear out with lows dropping into the 30s. So, yes, even with our warm-up we’ll still have some cold mornings. Skies will be bright Monday with highs into the 60s. Heads up for the coast, though, you’ll be cooler in the 50s and if you’re on the Cape or the islands you’re pretty much stuck in the 40s. It will be a bit breezy at times, too.

Tuesday morning we’ll be chilly again in the upper 30s but the sunny skies again will warm us well into the 60s, at least inland. It’ll be a little cooler on the water again.

Wednesday we cool down a bit but it won’t be cold. We start off near 40 with highs into the upper 50s. It’ll be overcast with a chance for a few spotty showers.

Thursday starts in the mid 40s with highs into the upper 50s.

We’re tracking our next round of precipitation that day. This may start as rain but late in the day switch over to a mix and eventually some snow. It’s too early for numbers but it doesn’t look significant at this time.

Friday morning will be cold! We’ll get down to the 20s but at least afternoon highs will make it back into the mid 40s. There’s more chances for some rain or snow later in the day. Saturday: near freezing in the morning with highs close to 50 degrees with a slight breeze. Sunday, upper 20s in the morning with upper 40s for the afternoon and more chances for rain/snow showers.