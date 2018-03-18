Bright & Cold

It’s a different day – and even a different season, come Tuesday – but still the same old cold and active pattern. We’ll have another day of sunny skies tomorrow but it’s still feeling like winter, with highs in the mid 30s. I do think winds will be a little calmer tomorrow though, so that should make a difference – taking the edge off of the “biting breeze.”

It looks like Tuesday should be another quiet day – but we’ll need to watch the mid-week timeline closely, as it is a complicated one. Two lows will form off the coastline this week; one low on Tuesday, the second one Wednesday into early Thursday. While round #1 does look like it should be mostly suppressed to our south – there could be some snow showers across the South Coast of New England late Tuesday into the overnight hours… It’s Wednesday that’s looking more like a “close call” at this point. As I said many times last night, even though the “trend was our friend” offshore yesterday – it was too soon to count it out completely. Today it’s looking more likely we will feel impacts from a close pass from the second low on Wednesday.

Tonight it’s looking this this second low will be a close enough pass to throw snow and wind back into Southern New England. However – and I know the “how much for my backyard” questions are coming – we can’t nail down exact snow numbers yet. Believe it or not, there’s still plenty of time to watch how this evolves, so check back in with us over the next couple of days for updates.

While the weather doesn’t fell like Spring, officially, it will be Tuesday at 12:15pm. There’s the good news. And throughout the month of March we gain about an hour and 27 minutes of daylight! Just think, if this was our pattern in the middle of January, we’d have no end in sight. Even though it’s likely we’re stuck with this cold/active pattern for a couple more weeks (at least), once we see a pattern change – we’ll really be able to say “buh byeeeee” to winter.

With that said – there’s also potential for ANOTHER storm next weekend. Looks like a Sunday/Monday timeline.

As always – we’re watching how everything evolves – and we don’t keep secrets from you! We’ll keep you posted with every update of what we’re seeing/thinking. For now – let’s just take this one storm at a time. Enjoy the sunshine tomorrow! – Breezy