We were feeling it today! Not just the warmth, but also the HUMIDITY. Some call it a “case of the muggies,” but I think Keke Vencill hit the nail on the head tonight when she described it as “the air you can wear and it messes up your hair!” Brilliant. But not enjoyable. It feels as though we’ve taken a trip to a tropical vacation with dewpoints in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Unfortunately, tonight’s not the best night to open up the windows and let the fresh air in. It’s still going to be fairly sticky. Temps don’t cool much, bottoming out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (the air temp can’t fall below the dewpoint temp). The fog has been hanging tough along the South Coast, Cape and islands all day… and it will continue to “stick” around overnight tonight in those same areas.

Tomorrow is almost a “rinse and repeat” of what we experienced today: Perhaps a quick shower or downpour early tomorrow morning, mainly near Buzzard’s Bay and the Cape. Then clouds will likely try to hang tough again in SE Mass, keeping highs from getting above the low to mid 70s tomorrow. For the rest of us, sunshine should break out for the afternoon, giving temps a boost into the low/mid 80s again. We won’t be traking showers or storms inside of 495 until after dark tomorrow, so if you have plans to visit the tall ships – feel free to “sail away!”

Now, as far as those showers and storms go tomorrow: The main impact will be heavy rainfall, which is why there is a Flash Flood Watch posted for western New England:

The areas in green are the most likely areas to see torrential rainfall that could bring localized amounts of 2″ of rain in less than an hour. That’s a lot of rain in a short amount of time! The copious amount of water looks to be the main impact tomorrow, but there’s also a chance for damaging winds as well as frequent lightning and some quarter-sized hail. Again, more likely for these storms to reach severe criteria north and west of 495 between 2-8pm. This is a slow moving front, so it will take its sweet time moving into Worcester County – and beyond 495, the timing is not in favor of severe storms (10pm to midnight) which means we’re more likely to just get some rain into the night. Still, something that needs close attention tomorrow, and we’ll be here tracking it all.

We’ll have some rain still with us for the Tuesday morning commute as the front works to clear the coastline, and maybe an isolated showers/storm into the afternoon (30% chance). The dewpoints will gradually fall off through the day on Tuesday, and by Wednesday we’ll be enjoying a MUCH drier air-mass (dewp’s in the 50s which is comfortable). Wednesday is also the summer solstice! I plan on taking a picture of my shortest shadow of the year (because of the high sun angle)…. not that my shadow is ever very tall. Have a good week! – Breezy