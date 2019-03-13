Chilly Start, But Trend Is Up

A chilly start greets us early this Wednesday morning with temps running near 20 outside the City of Boston. Despite the early morning chill, winds are light and temps bounce back quickly, to near 40 by 10am, so the chilly feel won’t last long. This afternoon, mid to upper 40s are widespread with a slight knock back in temps at the coastline if winds turn onshore a bit. Overall, it’s a quiet and nice day with morning sunshine yielding to increasing afternoon clouds.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies prevail with a passing rain/snow shower possible across northern Mass and southern NH. Lows tonight hold in the low to mid 30s, which will serve as a good base for numbers to jump into the 50s tomorrow. Tomorrow looks good… dry, light winds and partial sunshine.

The mild air peaks Friday, however, so does the rain chance. Highs head toward 60 degrees away from the south coast as scattered showers roll through. A few showers may produce gusty winds and a brief downpour too.

We’ll trend back to cooler weather this weekend, especially by Sunday. That chillier air linger early next week as mainly dry weather prevails too.

Have a good day.

https://twitter.com/clamberton7?lang=en