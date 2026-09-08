Alright kids, back to school you go! For some, it’s the first day of the school year, for others, it’s a return to what they started just before the long holiday weekend. While Saturday and Sunday had their weather hiccups, Labor Day itself turned into a beauty of a day with highs near 80, mostly sunny skies and low humidity.



This morning, we try to pick up where we left off yesterday. While more clouds mix in with the sun, it’ll be a comfortable start that quickly warms up to near 80 by lunchtime today. That means we’re back to shorts and t-shirt weather for recess today. One thing to note, a front does slip through eastern Mass early to mid afternoon and that will allow the winds to slip back to the east/northeast, dropping temps back to near 70 at the coast, and trimming several degrees off inland temps. The front loses most of it’s moisture, so while more clouds roll in, aside from a sprinkle, I don’t expect much out of it.





Tomorrow is warm again, near 80 with a mix of sun and clouds and humidity sliding up a bit by the end of the day

Tomorrow night is muggy and mild with a few scattered showers moving in. A few of those scattered showers linger into Thursday morning before we tend to dry out midday/afternoon. Rain totals will be paltry, under 0.25″ for most. With breaks of sun in the afternoon, temps jump up in the mid to a few upper 80s Thursday. That warmth, combined with higher humidity will certainly make it feel like summer still.





More classic early to mid September weather returns Friday and Saturday with temps in the mid 70s and lower humidity.