It’s quintessential “spring in New England” when we’re talking about sneezes (high pollen levels) and sea breezes. You see it quite often on our 7on7 Forecast, that “COOLER COAST” qualifier. I know it’s frustrating, looking at the low 70s on that forecast and thinking, “Well, what does ‘cooler coast’ mean exactly?” I think a decent rule of thumb is to subtract at least 5-10 degrees from that high temp on the 7Day if you’re near the coastline. When we say “COOLER COAST,” it means we’re expecting a sea breeze to kick in for the afternoon, coming in off of the cool ocean water and knocking temps down for the coast. It’s significant too; for example, the Merrimack Valley is currently sitting in the upper 60s, while Boston is only 54°. The sea breeze can be frustrating this time of year, but just wait until July and August when it becomes what I like to call “free A.C.”

Things stay dry and quiet for the next few days. There’s a slight chance for a spot shower late Thursday (possibly overnight) into early Friday – but it’s just a slight chance of a quick shower… NOT a washout by any stretch of the imagination.

The weekend forecast is tricky currently, depending on which side of a frontal boundary we end up on. Mother’s Day could be into the 80s… or it could be in the low 60s with some unsettled weather. Currently it’s looking more likely it’s a warm and dry day (all moms deserve that after the crummy weather we had for Mother’s Day last year!) – so we’re going with that for now. It could change… but in the meantime, just enjoy this spring weather that’s back in the forecast after our preview of summer we melted through last week. – Bri