Couple Dry Days In An Active Pattern

The sunshine is back! Enjoy it the next couple of days as we run highs near 60 today and in the low 50s tomorrow. Today will also be breezy, with gusts 20-25mph.

The pattern is active (what else is new), so I expect another slug of rain to run in here late Friday and Friday night. Another 1″ or so of rain is likely.

The plan is to time out the rain departure by Saturday morning, yielding to a dry, cool and breezy weekend. The strongest winds will be on Saturday. Unfortunately, the ball fields may still be waterlogged though on Saturday as it’ll take some time to dry out those saturated grounds.

The pattern is active, so we’ll likely catch another 1-2″ of rain with another storm in here around Tuesday.

Have a good day.

@clamberton7 – twitter