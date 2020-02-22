Feeling Like Spring This Weekend

After the past two days with highs only in the 30s, it’s nice to see that just in time for the weekend we’re tracking a warm-up.

Under sun-filled skies both weekend days, temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 40s today with a bit of a breeze at times, while Sunday brings back highs into the 50s, and the warm-up doesn’t stop after the weekend ends.

The start of the next work week brings highs into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies Monday.

The quiet and dry weather pattern that’s been with us for the last several days ends Tuesday evening, as more clouds and showers slide in midweek. The shower chances stick around through Thursday.

By Friday, drier conditions take over, but so does the colder air. Highs on Friday slide back into the upper 30s.