Happy Halloween! Hopefully everyone’s enjoyed the sunshine today, especially considering that now, as the trick-or-treaters head out and the sun has down (sunset was at 5:39), temperatures will go down too.

We’re largely in the 50s right now, but it won’t take long before temperatures drop into the 40s, and then eventually the 30s between 9 and 11PM. Keep that in mind if you’re headed out for late-night Halloween fun!

In fact, by early Sunday morning, temperatures will be way down into the 20s and 30s!

That’s not the only change we’re getting as we head into Sunday. Tomorrow is the first day of November… and since it is, more specifically, the first Sunday in November, we’ll be setting the clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Sunrise tomorrow will be at 6:17AM, while sunset tomorrow will be at 4:37PM (oof).

That said, we will have a ton of sunshine on Sunday! It’ll be less breezy, quite bright, and ever so slightly milder, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

The sunshine sticks around on Monday, but temperatures get a bigger boost into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday, Election Day, will be mostly cloudy but dry overall before we go back to a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. Both days will see a mild feel, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday is the day that I really have my eye on. That’s because Thursday is the next decent chance of rain in this forecast.

Not for nothin’, but we’re in the process of wrapping up our 15th day in a row of no measurable rain in Boston. With no changes to the forecast, it looks like we could reach 19 days in this streak!