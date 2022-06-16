Another comfortable start kicks off today as overnight lows fell into the 50s for much of the area. With early morning sunshine in place, it is another fantastic start to the day. With that said, more clouds do spill in here by mid morning, allowing for sunshine to fade out for time to time today. A southerly breeze also picks up, gusting 20-25mph this afternoon as highs head into the 70s, coolest along the South Coast. Most of the showers and storms that are across New York State this morning will stay west of us, but a stray shower/sprinkle can’t be ruled out. I don’t expect the rain to be much of an issue for the 1st round of the U.S. Open though.



Heading to Fenway for the Celtics watch party tonight? Most of the evening is dry, but by midnight, it’s possible to have showers/storm in the area. Those showers and storms are pretty much over with by early tomorrow morning with some lingering clouds in place as humidity jumps up by daybreak.

For the 2nd round, play may be interrupted tomorrow early to mid afternoon as a few thunderstorms are possible then. The most likely timing of those storms favor around 2-3pm, so we’ll keep an eye on the radar for that. Storms firing earlier northwest of 495 (Noon-2pm) and later for far Southeast Mass (4-6pm). Highs head for the 85-90 range with higher humidity too. A few storms could contain strong winds and hail, so we’ll watch for any isolated severe storm that gets going.

Behind the cold front that come crashing through late tomorrow is much lower humidity and much cooler weather for the weekend. It’ll be breezy too with highs generally running in the 60s.





