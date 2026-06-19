What a difference a day can make! We had a few nasty storms rumble through yesterday, as many of you know, including a lot of reports of wind damage, downed trees & power lines.

On the flip side, while today has certainly been windy (gusts in the 20s and 30s), it’s also been overall dry and comfortable for this time of year!

This evening will stay that way– breezy but comfortable– good news for anyone headed out to Boston Stadium for the Scotland vs. Morocco game! Temperatures should be around 80 for kickoff at 6PM, and fall through the 70s from there.

As for what’s ahead? We’re looking alright, but there are some nuances to this forecast!

Starting with Saturday– we’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s, and a mostly to partly sunny sky. It’ll stay breezy, with gusts in the 20s and 30s still! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, though a bit cooler for the coast. While most of the day stays dry, a spotty shower isn’t out of the question. That said, anything we see will be very short-lived, so you can go about your outdoor plans, more-or-less, problem free.

Sunday (Father’s Day) is very similar to Saturday. Expect a few more clouds, but temperatures will once again be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could also see a shower, and there is a low-end chance of a rumble of thunder as well. Keep that in mind if your Father’s Day tradition is any sort of outdoor activity with the father figure in your life! If you (like me) are planning to spend time swinging a golf club with dad, a morning tee time is your best bet of being rain-free. You may be able to sneak in 18 with an early-afternoon tee time, but you run the risk of a few raindrops or a rumble of thunder on the back 9. A twilight 9 would be a little tougher for the same reason.

Monday is our next chance of widespread rain. We’ll start the day dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but clouds steadily increase as the morning/afternoon goes on. Rain arrives in the second half of the day. Now, you may have heard us mention a time or two that we do need the rain here in Southern New England. The rain that came with yesterday’s storms was helpful, but Monday’s could be much more so, as we are still very much in a deficit in most of the area.