A lot of people making plans for Memorial Day Weekend, but will Mother Nature cooperate? The answer is yes… and no. Let’s go through the details.

Starting with today (Friday), we’ll continue to see high clouds increase through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Overnight, we’ll keep the clouds around, and temperatures fall back into the mid 40s.

It’ll be a cool start to our Saturday morning, but not an overly bright one. We’ll see filtered sunshine at first, as high-level clouds move in ahead of mid and low-level clouds later in the day. The overall result is a day that, once again, feels cloudier later on. On top of that, highs will only be in the low to mid 60s — cool for this time of year.

That said, it will be a dry day overall– something I cannot say about Sunday. As low pressure moves in, so do showers. Showers will be spotty early on Sunday morning, but become steadier and more widespread in the late morning and afternoon. If that’s not enough, temperatures will be quite cool for this time of year– highs only the mid 50s. If you have any indoor plans for the three-day weekend, Sunday is the day for them!

Showers taper off overnight Sunday/very early Monday morning. While we could see an isolated shower or two lingering on Monday, most of Memorial Day itself stays dry. It’s still mainly cloudy, but a little milder at least! Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Not exactly a day to feel toasty on the beach (in fact, temperatures on the Cape will be even cooler– largely in the upper 50s), but a nice enough day for Memorial Day parades to go off without any issues from Mother Nature.

If you’re planning to spend the next three days on the Cape or the Islands, expect cooler temperatures and more clouds. Southeastern Massachusetts also has a higher potential of lingering showers on Monday compared to areas further north and west.

On the other hand, if you’re heading north of the state line and spending time in the lakes/mountains, your chance of a shower is lessened on Monday.

Of course, there is a warm-up this week… but it’s on Tuesday and Wednesday, after everyone goes back to work. Tuesday will be partly sunny and in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday will be even milder with highs in the low 80s. We may see a few showers in the evening, but showers look relatively spotty.