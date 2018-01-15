Yes, it’s still winter. That was apparent today as most of us were stuck under clouds, flakes and in temps in the teens. It’s still cold tonight – and there’s still a concern for slick travel across the South Shore with freezing drizzle/mist. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Plymouth County through 10pm.

Hey, did you notice the title of this blog? “Meteorological Winter Halftime” referring to the fact that today is the half-way mark of meteorological winter! “We’re halfway through, you say?!” Well, at least according to the calendar, as meteorological winter runs through the months of December, January and February. And for all of you winter-weather-lovers, you’re in for a treat… We’re going to head into the second half of winter with a snowstorm.

Before all of the other non-winter-weather-lovers freak out – it’s not a powerhouse storm. In fact, the main impact with this round of snow will be the SNOW. Wind and coastal flooding are non-issues this time around:

We’ll have snow spreading in overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, and that Wed. AM commute looks to be the most impacted. It looks like the snow and Cape mix will taper by late afternoon. Here’s how much snow we’re thinking:

Oh, and by the way, this next weekend features another warm-up… including for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday: