Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine to add to the tally! We had highs in the 50s today– just a touch below average for this time of year. We’ll be in the 30s and 40s overnight… but tomorrow begins a brief warming trend to round out the work week.

After a brisk, bright morning, a breeze out of the southwest will help to drive milder air into the region.

That’ll leave us in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow afternoon – a big jump from where highs were today, and an above average trend as well! That breeze is notable though, with gusts in the teens and 20s throughout the day. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly to partly sunny.

We’re keeping an eye on the sky Thursday night into Friday morning. Not because of any wild weather, but because that’s our next shot at a few raindrops.

A cold front will move through New England during that time, and with it we’ll see a stiff breeze, some clouds, and a slim but non-zero chance at rain. With the extremely dry pattern, however, and this front not being overly powerful, it looks like we won’t get more than a sprinkle or brief shower.

All of this activity is long gone by noontime Friday, and the cooler air behind the front will not have settled in at that point either. The result here is a breezy but bright Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s and even a few spots in the low 70s. Overall, a nice day to get outside for any Hallo-weekend festivities!

On that note, let’s talk about the big-ticket item here: the Halloween forecast itself! There’s a lot of good news in this forecast, starting with the fact that you don’t need to add in an umbrellas as part of your costume! We’ll have a breezy morning in the 30s and 40s, and we’ll stay seasonably cool in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

For the trick-or-treaters out there, the forecast stays seasonably cool but pleasant overall after sunset! We’ll see numbers drop into the 40s as the sun goes down, so make sure all the little ghouls and goblins are ready for the October chill if you’re planning to stay out after dark!

If you’re staying out reeeeally late, considering Halloween is on a Saturday, you’re in luck considering Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 AM Sunday. With the clocks falling back an hour, you’ll gain an extra hour of sleep as we head into the first day of November! Not for nothing, Sunday looks like a beautiful day as well. It’ll be slightly milder than Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s and plenty of sunshine.