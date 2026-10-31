Good morning, and happy Halloween!

It’s a seasonably chilly start to the morning with temperatures largely in the 40s now that we’re up and at ’em. It’s also a bit breezy, and our morning will stay pretty breezy with gusts in the teens and 20s.

However, as we get into the afternoon, the breeze starts to die down, the temperatures go up (though highs will only be in the low to mid 50s today), and we’ll have tons of sun.

It’ll be a crisp, bright October day for Halloween festivities… and as for the all-important trick-or-treating forecast? I don’t think we could ask for much more than what Mother Nature dealt us!

Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, dropping through the 50s, into the 40s and eventually into the 30s once we near 9-10PM or so. While anyone dressed as, let’s say, Chewbacca, may not be sweating through their costumes with the cooler air, if your costume isn’t as robust, you might want an extra layer if you’re out late.

Temperatures continue to fall overnight, and early tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to the 20s and 30s.

On top of that, we’ll wake up (potentially) feeling a little extra rested as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2AM, and the clocks fall back an hour. Sunrise will be at 6:17AM, and sunset will be…. at 4:37PM (oof).

On the bright side (literally), we will have plenty of sunshine on Sunday! It’ll be a gorgeous second half of the weekend, with a sunny sky, less of a breeze, and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s/low 60s. Not too shabby for the first day of November.

On that note, we should probably address the elephant in the room: it’s officially been 14 days since Boston has seen measurable rain, the longest dry stretch of the year. We’ll add Saturday and Sunday to that tally, and keep it rolling into the workweek too!

We’ll see some clouds in and out between Monday and Thursday (Tuesday, Election Day, looks mostly cloudy in particular).

But, it takes until Thursday for us to throw any showers at all back into the forecast. On top of that, we’ll have a much milder trend, with temperatures largely in the upper 60s early and mid week!