Wow, what a day yesterday! Between the weather and the parade, you couldn’t have asked for a better Tuesday in February across New England. With Boston hitting 65 degrees, it was about as warm as it gets this time of year, tying the record for the date.

Today, back to reality of February, and for many, back to work and back to school. Sorry folks, party’s over.

Although, it’s not a bad winter day with temperatures near 40 this afternoon as sunshine fades behind increasing clouds. By this evening, we’ll start to track sleet, freezing rain and rain breaking out. Even close to the coast, the atmosphere will initially be cold enough to support a brief period of ice. With slick travel expected, a winter weather advisory has been posted.





Sleet and freezing rain changes to rain fairly quickly along the coast, although freezing rain prevails after midnight across the interior. Generally, 0.25″ of ice accretion or less, won’t cause too many tree/power issues, but will create plenty of slick spots on untreated surfaces.





Even though tomorrow morning features only light precipitation, with drizzle/interior freezing drizzle, it’ll be a dreary start to the day and likely a slick one across the interior, especially outside 495 into the Worcester Hills.



Milder air briefly works in Friday with showers and temps near 50. Those showers taper by mid to late afternoon and then the wind and cold air comes pouring back in. Highs on Saturday stay in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens.



Not much of an opportunity for snow through early next week, but we’ll keep an eye on the pattern set-up around next Wednesday. That would be the next best chance for a storm that could feature flakes.

https://twitter.com/clamberton7?lang=en