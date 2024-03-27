After a damp start, today was mainly dry with some sunshine poking through the clouds. Rain returns tonight, and it’ll stay wet through Friday morning. The weekend will be drier.

Above is our weather setup. The line of showers to our west is associated with a cold front. Moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico and across Florida is part of low pressure along a stationary front. The lows connected to that front will bring us the rain.

Here’s the timing:

Rain moves in tonight. Brighter colors on radar indicate the potential for downpours. Rain continues overnight. You’ll want rain gear for the kids at the bus stop and as you head to work. Tomorrow will be a washout. You can see the timestamp around noon with rain still falling. That continues tomorrow night. Some wet flakes could mix in for Worcester County with the cold front overnight into Friday morning. Rain should be wrapped up by mid-morning.

Rainfall totals will amount to 1-2.5″ through Friday morning. A Flood Watch is up for our area through Friday. The rainfall amount on top of the heavy weekend rainfall could lead to street and poor drainage flooding and basement flooding.

Those rain totals will add to what’s already been a wet March for Worcester and Boston.

This comes off our 4th wettest January and 2nd driest February on record. Add it all up, and it’s been a wet year so far!

With the rain and cloud cover overnight, temperatures will stay in the 40s. Temperatures don’t move all that much tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s/near 50°. There won’t be a lot of wind.

Our weekend will be drier. Mornings start off chilly in the 30s and end mild in the low 50s. We’ll see some sun, and it’ll be breezy Saturday. There’s a chance for a morning spot shower for Easter Sunday. Better chance for showers returns Tuesday night into Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black