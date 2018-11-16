Sloppy Start… Weekend Looks Good

No doubt about it, that band of snow that moved in last night meant business. The combination of the tenacious cold holding on and heavy snow rates did lead to snow totals exceeding forecast amounts in many towns. With snow rates of 1-2″ an hour, for 4-5hrs, it didn’t take long to tally up 6-9″ of snow away from the immediate coast. Even at the coast, a heavy, wet snow added up to a couple slushy inches.

Overnight, we changed to rain and now it’s a waterlogged mess outside this morning. Main roads fair ok, but side roads may be chalked full of slushy snow. Water proof boots a must this morning. I’d say use the umbrella, but across much of eastern Mass, you’ll probably just break it as gusts 40-50mph continue through mid to late morning along the coast.

I don’t expect much additional snow today, but there will be a burst of precip from 9-11am that could flip locations near and northwest of 495 back to snow adding an additional coating to an inch there. Rain and snow taper off after noon.

The weekend looks dry. Saturday will be the warmer of the two weekend days as highs top off in the mid 40s.