No doubt, it’ll be a slow go for the Monday morning commute as soaking rains have settled in predawn and will continue through the start of the morning commute. With big puddles on the roads, allow for plenty of extra time to get to work or to school. The heaviest rain tapers to scattered showers and patchy drizzle late this morning with some lulls in the action around midday.

Another wave of energy will likely reignite the shower coverage area this evening, with some more soaking rains overnight. Showers taper to drizzle tomorrow morning and drizzle tapers off by late afternoon/evening, just in time for the Sox game! It’ll be cool at Fenway with temps running in the mid 50s. Highs today and tomorrow are stuck near 60.







By the time it’s all said and done, many towns and cities pick up between 1.0-2.0″ of rain. A solid soaking for sure.

Sunshine and milder air move back in mid to late week with some nice Fall weather ahead for a few days.