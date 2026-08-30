Good morning and happy Sunday! It’s a beautiful start to the day, but it will be a slightly different feel than what we had on Saturday. That said, it’ll still be a great day to get outside!

We’re starting the morning with a mix of sun and clouds, as well as temperatures in the 50s and 60s. As we move through the morning, temperatures climb much more quickly than yesterday, eventually landing in the low to mid 80s by this afternoon. On top of that, while it won’t necessarily be humid today, it’ll be slightly less dry.

We’ll also see clouds increase in the afternoon especially. All of this ahead of a slight but present chance of a few evening showers as a cold front comes through New England.

We could see a few showers, largely after 5 pm and before 10 pm. Though rain will be quick and isolated, it’s still something to note if you’re trying to spend Sunday evening outdoors!

Any raindrops are totally gone by Monday morning’s commute! It’s going to be a beautiful start to the work week.

The air will be dry, temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s, and we’ll see plenty of sun by the afternoon too.

It’s one-and-done, though, considering the middle of the week is very unsettled. Rounds of low pressure will drive showers and even a few rumbles of thunder on Tuesday, and showers on Wednesday and Thursday as well. Rain chances aren’t zero for Friday and Saturday, but they do decrease late in the week!