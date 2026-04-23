Spring in New England… it can give us nice days and can give us days like we had yesterday. Brisk, breezy, cold… yesterday was rough. Thankfully we’ll turn that around today. The sun will emerge as the breeze picks up. It will be a bright and breezy day today, but that breeze will help knock out the sea breeze and send temperatures to the 60s for just about everyone today. A northwest wind is the perfect wind for those of us on the Cape as we can push the warmer air right across the Canal with little influence from the colder ocean temperatures.

While we have the breeze today, it will back off Friday and through the weekend. So on the flip side of the statement above, that means the next several days will feature sea breezes. Temperatures Friday will be a bit cooler inland, but with the lack of wind, it’s still a nice day to end the week. Temperatures on the coast will be cooler and later in the afternoon slide from near 50° to the 40s with the onshore breeze. Once that happens the coast will get quite chilly in the evening. The same can be said for both Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll be dry through the weekend with the next rain chance to watch for on Monday. That’s not a slam dunk chance for rain though. There’s a coastal storm that we need to watch coming off of the Mid-Atlantic coast. There’s a massive area of high pressure sliding out of Canada that is going to try to push that storm south and keep us dry. That high will eventually win out and suppress that storm south, but the question is can it make it to Southern New England before it slides south. At a minimum I think we’ll have a breezy/windy day on Monday with the air getting squeezed between the two storms, the question is whether the rain can make it up here or if high pressure can win out and keep us dry.