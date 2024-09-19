All good things must come to an end, right? Today we ended our run of consecutive days without rain in Boston at 29 days. The last day we had measurable rain was on August 20th when we picked up a whopping 0.01″. Today we ended it with that same whopping 0.01″ (as of 3pm anyway). That’s good enough for 4th place for consecutive days without rain at ANY TIME in the year.

One streak we do still have going, though, is driest Septembers. With only 0.01″ for the month (again, as of 3pm) we still have the driest September, to date, on record for Boston.

On and off showers will continue overnight and through Friday. It won’t rain all day on Friday, but we’ll have more showers around tomorrow than what we saw today. Like today, the highest likelihood of those showers and the most numerous showers will be for southeast Massachusetts while areas well north and west could squeak through without a drop, or very few drops. The 95 corridor will see isolated showers.

For most of us, whether it’s scattered showers or a few showers, it’s still pretty raw day tomorrow with chilly temperatures, clouds, wet weather and a gusty onshore breeze.

The fall like weather is moving in! We’ll stay in the middle 60s for several days with that on shore breeze to go with it. For perspective, typically we see highs in the mid 60s in early October. At least by the end of the weekend and early next week we’ll add sunshine to the equation. Fall officially begins on Sunday.