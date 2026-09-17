After a cool start to the morning yesterday, temps jumped up quite a bit bit with highs nearing 80 degrees for many.

Today, we start mild and muggy with early temps already in the 60s. It’s an easy launching pad to get temps back to around 80 this afternoon. Humidity jumps up too, with dew points running up to the 65-70 range. Most of the day is dry for eastern Mass, however, a few scattered showers likely move into areas northwest of 495 by mid to late afternoon.

Scattered showers, rumbles of thunder and high humidity will hang around tonight as overnight lows run in the mid 60s to near 70.

The wet weather moves off the south coast early tomorrow morning, by 7am, and that’ll allow for a nice day overall. Highs run 75-80 with dropping humidity.

It’ll turn much cooler over the weekend with highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Sunday brings in the chance for showers, especially by midday/afternoon.



If you like your Fall weather, you’ll have plenty of it next week with highs in the 60s for much of the week.