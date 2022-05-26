As humidity levels stayed low yesterday, temps took a step up with highs running in mid to upper 60s coast, 70s inland. No doubt, it’s another beauty today with highs heading into the upper 60s to mid 70s, coolest at the coast with low humidity again.

While today will be similar to yesterday, we generally continue to push the numbers up heading into the weekend. Certainly, the dew points jump up a lot, as they climb into the 60s tomorrow and stay there Saturday. As highs run in the mid 70s to low 80s tomorrow, most of the day stays dry during the daylight hours. With that said, there will likely be low clouds in the morning and perhaps some patchy drizzle across Southeast Mass early. Additionally, we’ll track some scattered showers and storms Friday night.

The airmass is soupy on Saturday with some early morning low clouds and early showers tapering off. That will leave a good chunk of the day dry with some breaks of sun. However, I would expect another round of scattered showers/storms late afternoon/early evening. So yes, Saturday isn’t perfect, but will allow for a lot of dry hours too.

Humidity lowers as we dry out Sunday and the weather looks great Sunday and Monday. Temps Sunday push up to near 80 and Memorial Day will run in the mid 80s inland, 70s coast. Great for any Memorial Day services as well as pool/beach/golf/cookouts plans you have. Certainly a lot better than last year’s holiday weekend!