A refreshing breeze kicked in yesterday, dropping the humidity and ushering in a very pleasant feel to the air.



Today, we pick up where we left off as morning temps in the 50s will rebound back to near 80 this afternoon. As sunshine wins out, and humidity stays low, overall, it’ll be a fantastic feel to the air. Great weather for tonight’s World Cup match-up in Foxboro too.

Tomorrow looks good as well.

Thursday features some scattered showers and storms with higher humidity as well. The humidity will drop back off Friday and stay low into the weekend.