That’s More Like It!

Today was finally feeling like spring as spring should feel!! Average high for Boston this time of year is 58°, and we were just one degree ABOVE that. NICE. No seabreeze to knock down temps at the coastline, plenty of sunshine, no humidity… I think even the grumpiest of weather nay-sayers were enjoying this Saturday (because the Twitter trolls have been mighty quiet tonight)! We’ll do it again tomorrow, and may even add a couple of degrees to today’s highs – but the one “fly in the ointment” is that a seabreeze will be knocking temps down along the coastline tomorrow. If you’re near the water, I’d plan on afternoon temps in the low to mid 50s.

It’s a cold and clear night ahead of us, with temps in the 30s for most. Typically, the coastline and SE Mass would’ve seen the last spring freeze by today (according to climatological averages) – but it’s been so cold lately, the growing season has been delayed for another few days. If this nice weather has you jonesin’ to get into the garden and get things growing, I’d hold off for another week or so to be on the safe side.

How about some stargazing tonight? The moon isn’t very bright tonight and it sets at 1:39am, so if you head outside in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, you could catch a good show in the night sky. It’s the peak of the Lyrid Meteor Shower:

Lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s in the next few days, but then we’ll track some rain on Wednesday. That rain tonight is in the Plains and will take the “scenic route” to get here. In the meantime, enjoy spring! – Breezy