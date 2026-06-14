Good morning and happy Sunday! We’re in for another hot but beautiful day, with temperatures already in the 70s and 80s across Southern New England. We’re also starting out with plenty of sunshine– that sun, and a stiff breeze out of the southwest will help warm us into the upper 80s and low 90s today!

Even the beaches will be toasty, with temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s.

I do want to mention– if you’re headed to the beaches, we do have a Coastal Flood Statement in place through today and tomorrow due to high astronomical tides and the potential of some very minor flooding. Just be mindful in areas like low-lying roads or parking lots!

If you’re headed to FIFA Fan Fest, be prepared for the heat and the sun! Temps in the city will be in the mid 80s when Fan Fest kicks off at noon, but will increase to around 90 in the mid afternoon.

Similar to Saturday, the saving grace of what would otherwise be a more miserable scorcher is that humidity remains low. Unlike yesterday though, we will see clouds start to increase heading into the afternoon as our next storm system rolls in.

Timing is very much on our side here, in that rain and storms hold off until after sunset for most of Southern New England.

That said, we will see rain and a few storms late tonight, largely between 9 PM and 4 AM. A few of these storms could be a bit punchy, with heavy rain, thunder/lightning, and some gusty winds as well.

That said, I mentioned the positive timing of these storms– I say that not just because they won’t ruin your daytime plans, but also because if they were happening earlier in the day (in the middle of our daytime heating, for example), they could theoretically be even stronger.

The other benefit to these storms is that we truly do need the rain. I know that may be hard to believe considering we’ve tracked rain at least one day of the previous six weekends. But, what has seemed like a “rainy stretch” really comes down to unfortunate timing and perception, rather than a true surplus. In fact, we’re in a solid deficit across most of Massachusetts.

The last of the rain moves off the Cape early Monday morning, leaving the commute mainly dry. By Monday afternoon, we’ll be mostly sunny.

While temperatures will still be above average, they’ll be much closer– highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tuesday will be nearly identical, with similar high temperatures and plenty of sun. Humidity will be low both days as well.