Trend Is Up For Now… Sunday Showers Ahead

Copy and paste? Close to it in the temperature department from yesterday to today. That means it’ll be coolest at the coastline again as an onshore wind picks up the pace through the day. So while we’ll nudge toward 60 at the coast mid to late morning, the numbers fade back into the 50s during the afternoon.

Tomorrow, add another 5-8 degrees and temps will bounce up to near 70 inland, near 60 at the coast. We’ll continue to add a few degrees Saturday with temps in the 60s coast, low 70s inland as the weekend starts dry.

Sunday, the pattern changes. Winds turn onshore again, clouds thicken and shower chances go up, especially by the afternoon. By the looks of it, it’ll change the pattern up for much of next week too, offering cooler ocean breezes and at least a couple of rain chances, with some showers at least lingering into Monday. We certainly could use some rain, so a few rain chances that end up verifying would be beneficial.