Happy Sunday! It’s been a beautiful day, and definitely felt like fall with highs in the 50s. Well guess what? We’re tracking a big change this week! We’ll see the return of the 70s.

First, evening temperatures will mostly be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Clear skies will continue overnight. So while Monday morning starts chilly, we’ll quickly warm up to the mid to upper 60s; some even touching the 70-degree mark.

Winds will be a bit breezy and skies mostly to partly sunny.

Tuesday morning starts in the 40s with warm afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies look dry and partly sunny again. A beautiful Election Day!

Wednesday morning looks incredibly mild for this time of year in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Highs look just as mild in the afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s again with a breeze and bright skies. Enjoy it!

Thursday, a few more clouds will roll in. The morning won’t be cold at all in the 50s with highs still in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances finally return, but not until the evening and nighttime.

Friday, with clouds and showers around, temperatures will stick to the 50s and 60s throughout the day.

Saturday morning’s lows will only dip to the upper 40s and low 50s with afternoon highs way back down to the low 60s. Showers may linger as well, we’ll keep an eye on it! Sunday is trending drier and cooler. Lows will drop to near 40 degrees with highs near 60 under partly sunny skies. Stay tuned!