By November standards, we are quite warm this week with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Overall, we’ll push the numbers 15-20 degrees above average through Friday.



Today, we’ll reach the low 70s again, away from the south coast. The pattern is quiet through this election day as partial sunshine provides a nice November day.

We’ll fade back into the 50s tonight and then rebound into the 70s again tomorrow. Temps peak tomorrow for the 7 day as many locations climb to, if not above, 75.

Thursday runs in the low 70s, Friday nears 70. What changes toward the end of the week is the fact that the dew points increase too with a muggier feel to the air late Thursday into Friday. Aside from some spotty late-day showers near/northwest of 495 on Thursday, much of the day is dry.

Friday however, is not dry. As a front slows up or stalls near the east coast, it’ll become a focal point of rain that brings us showers on Friday. In the afternoon, into Friday night, it’s possible that localized narrow bands of downpours set up too.



Scattered showers linger into Saturday, with a dry second half of the weekend likely.