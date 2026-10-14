A murky start to the day will yield to some returning sunshine today with temperatures jumping up well into the 70s. While it’s cool across Northeast Mass and southern NH this morning, even there, winds kick in out of the west mid to late morning, launching temps toward 70. Overall, the highest temps today favor Southeast Mass, where a few upper 70s pop up.

There will be a front coming on through today, allowing for clouds to mix in with the sun, but there’s limited moisture, so aside for a spot shower, we’re dry.

It’ll be more seasonable tonight and tomorrow.

Friday will bring in the chance of more wet weather with rounds of scattered showers Friday into Friday night. Highs max out in the 60s and remain mild into the evening.

Late overnight Friday, temps start crashing back as we dry out in the wake of a cold front. The weekend is chilly with highs near 50 and a gusty wind Saturday and mid 50s Sunday with lighter breezes.