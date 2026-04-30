Wet weather kicks off this Thursday morning as showers move through. While we could use a beneficial soaking rain, the amounts we see today won’t be all that impressive, mostly under a 0.25″. It’ll be enough to create some puddles and slow down the morning commute. Scattered showers linger into early this afternoon before mainly dry weather settles in for the evening commute. Highs today slowly rise up into the mid 50s as a lot of clouds will prevail.

We turn the calendar a page and start a new month fresh tomorrow with some returning sunshine. The breeze is strong enough out of the west too, that most of eastern Mass we’ll be warmer as well with highs running up into the lower to middle 60s.



Saturday, temps warm to near 60, but we’ll also track some isolated scattered showers that pop-up.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, a storm to our south will graze southern New England, throwing in a chance for some showers during that time frame. Sunday looks cooler, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Milder air moves in early to mid week next week as temps in the 60s to low 70s return.