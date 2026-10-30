We’re almost there! Halloween is tomorrow, and you’ll notice a few changes to the feel outside between now and then.

It’s been a mild day so far with high temperatures earlier in the 60s and some spots even hitting 70 degrees.

But now, as a stiff breeze (gusts in the teens and 20s) continues to bring colder air into the region, temperatures will quickly fall out of this mild pattern.

With that, we’ll see lows in the 30s and 40s with a mostly clear sky overnight. Chilly and breezy, but seasonably so.

Tomorrow, Halloween itself, will be off to a breezy but very bright start! We’ll still see gusts in the teens and 20s during the morning, as temperatures slowly work their way up from the 30s and 40s to our afternoon highs in the 50s. We’ll be a degree or two below average, but preeeetty close to where we should be for this time of year! On top of that, the wind dies down, and we’ll have plenty of sunshine during the day, making it an easy weather day to be out and about for Halloween festivities!

As for the trick-or-treaters out there– keep in mind that temperatures quickly fall after sunset. So, while you don’t need the umbrella with your costumes, an extra layer isn’t such a bad idea. An extra layer or two sounds even better if you’re really staying out late! Temperatures will fall into the 30s as we get toward 10PM, 11PM, midnight… and we’ll even wake up in the 20s and 30s by Sunday morning!

That’s not the only thing to watch overnight Saturday into Sunday– as we turn the calendar from Saturday to Sunday, we’ll also turn it from October to November, and THEN turn the clocks back an hour as daylight saving time comes to a close.

The good news there? You get an extra hour to snooze after your late-night Halloween parties! The bad news is that sunset on Sunday will be at 4:37PM. Oof. It’s just that time of year!

Otherwise, Sunday looks phenomenal if you want to be outdoors. We’ll be sunny and slightly above average, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

As we dive back into the work week, the milder temperature trend hangs on. We’ll be in the mid to upper 60s from just about every day next week! We’ll stay dry as well, until our next potential chance of rain on Thursday.