Happy Tuesday! The next few days will be dry and breezy but we’re still keeping an eye on the potential for a nor’easter late Friday into this weekend.

It’ll be a chilly night! Lows will drop to the 40s away from the coast and will stick to the 50s along the coastline. Skies will be partly cloudy and the breeze will relax a little bit overnight.

That being said, the breeze will come right back into your Wednesday. We’ll see 20-30 mph wind gusts, so hold onto your hat! It’ll be a chilly start with highs warming to the low 60s in the afternoon. With that wind it’ll feel like the 40s and 50s throughout the day, so dress accordingly! Skies will be partly sunny again.

Thursday will pretty much be a repeat! Again, expect a chilly morning in the 40s away from the coast and 50s near the coast. Highs will warm to the low 60s with a sun/cloud mix and a strong breeze. Gusts will reach near 20-30 mph again. That’s due to a squeezing effect in the atmosphere with high pressure parked to our north and the low-pressure system that is our potential nor’easter advancing from the south.

There are still details to iron out for Friday into next week.

Friday looks cool in the low 60s, partly sunny and windy with rain chances increasing late in the evening. This weekend, right now, the most likely threat is coastal flooding and beach erosion due to the incoming nor’easter.

That’s partly due to the storm and partly due to astronomically high tides.

The rain and wind situation is much more complicated. Who sees what depends heavily on the center of the low. If it tracks closer to land, the rain and wind will be more widespread for everyone but a farther-out-to-sea track would keep a lot of the rain and strongest winds to coastal areas.

The timing is also tricky. The rain is trending late Friday all the way into next week.

Temperatures this weekend and into Monday will stay steady in the 50s and 60s with the rain and the wind. We’ll know more on impacts and timing in the next few days so make sure you’re tuning into our forecasts on TV!