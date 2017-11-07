Yvonne Spicer named first mayor of Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Framingham voters have selected Yvonne Spicer as the first-ever mayor after voting to become a city last spring.

Framingham was formerly known as Massachusetts’ largest town.

Spicer won the race with 59 percent of the vote compared to Stefanini’s 41 percent.

“I can’t thank you enough for the love, the dedication, of this community,” said Spicer in her acceptance speech.

Spicer, who led a startup division at the Museum of Science, ran on a platform of bringing high-wage jobs from the tech sector to Framingham. She also said she plans to revive the struggling downtown.

“This is extra special because it does get a chance to chart the course for this community in a way that feels great that allows me to be able to just raise the bar and keep the needle moving for Framingham,” said Spicer.

Former state representative and town selectman John Stefanini had been out of government for 16 years.

The salary for mayor in the city will be the highest in the state.

Spicer also beat Stefanini in September’s preliminary elections.

