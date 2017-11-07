Several mayoral races at stake as Massachusetts voters cast their ballots

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — Voters in Massachusetts’ capital city of Boston took to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to return Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh to City Hall for another four-year term.

Walsh is opposed by City Councilor Tito Jackson, who, if elected, would be Boston’s first black mayor.

Both candidates have focused on core neighborhood issues including affordable housing, education and reducing crime during a relatively low-key campaign.

Jackson told voters not to count him out in going up against Walsh.

“I know through faith and through hard work that things can happen, and you can live your dream. Today is about living your dream,” Jackson said.

No incumbent Boston mayor has lost a re-election bid since the legendary James Michael Curley.

Walsh says the city is on the right track and that he has a plan to keep bringing success to the city if elected.

“We have a plan for the next four years,” Walsh said. “We have made a lot of great gains in our city and we still have more to go.”

Secretary of State William Galvin says he expects turnout to be on the “lower end” of the scale for recent Boston elections.

Galvin is predicting stronger turnout Tuesday in several other Massachusetts cities with heated mayoral elections, including Newton, Lawrence, Worcester and Lynn.

In Lawrence, incumbent Dan Rivera goes against William Lantigua. Rivera previously defeated Lantigua in 2013.

Newton will elect a new mayor as Setti Warren gears up to run for Massachusetts governor. Two Democrats, Scott Lennon and Ruthanne Fuller, are facing off.

Worcester features a race between incumbent Joseph Petty and Konstantina Lukes. Petty is seeking his fourth term as mayor.

In Lynn, voters will decide whether to return Republican Mayor Judith Kennedy or elect Democrat Tom McGee. Kennedy has held opffice for eight years. McGee is a former state senator.

Framingham, meanwhile, is holding its first mayoral election since residents voted to become a city. That race will feature Yvonne Spicer opposite John Stefanini.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 8 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

Here’s a look at the candidates:

Boston – Tito Jackson vs. Marty Walsh

Lawrence – Dan Rivera vs. William Lantigua

Framingham – Yvonne Spicer vs. John Stefanini

Lynn – Judith Kennedy vs. Tom McGee

NEWTON – Scott Lennon vs. Ruthanne Fuller

Worcester – Joseph Petty and Konstantina Lukes

