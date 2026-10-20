Actress Christina Applegate announced that she was misdiagnosed and does not have multiple sclerosis (MS).

Applegate made the announcement on her podcast which was released Tuesday morning.

Applegate announced in 2021 that she was living with MS and that her doctors, friends, and family are excited about the misdiagnosis. Applegate herself shared she was frustrated with the news.

“If anything, I’ve gotten worse,” Applegate said. “I’m back at square one. That I don’t know what’s going on with me.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, around 30% of all MS diagnoses have been found to be wrong.

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