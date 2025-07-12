CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten people have been forced from their home after a fire broke out in a building in Cambridge late Friday night.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 1264 Cambridge St. around 3 a.m. found fire coming from a four-story multi-family home, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

Using ladder trucks, firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

