BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old was arrested for allegedly bringing a ghost gun to school in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., police say officers assigned to the School​ Engagement Unit were at Snowden International High School after reports that the school was made aware that a student had a gun.

An officer saw the student walking between campuses near Newbury Street and Exeter Street. Additional officers responded and arrested the student, saying they recovered a firearm in their waistband.

Police say the gun was a Smith and Wesson ghost gun loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition.

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