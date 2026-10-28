MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The eight-year-old shot in a murder suicide on Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire, was hit by a stray bullet, according to officials.

Manchester police were called to a home at 59 Wheelock Street for a requested welfare check at approximately 9:34 a.m. The caller expressed concern for the three residents of the home: an adult male, an adult female, and their eight-year-old male child, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Peter A. Marr said in a joint statement.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found both adults deceased, and their child suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. The child was rushed to the hospital in a police cruiser before being flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Officials said on Wednesday the child was hit by a stray bullet. He is in stable condition.

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