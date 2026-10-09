BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old was arraigned Friday afternoon in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man Wednesday night at a gas station in Hyde Park.

Christian Peebles turned himself in to Boston Police Friday morning, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said the victim was inside the gas station on Hyde Park Avenue when he was gunned down at approximately 5 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Peebles pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)