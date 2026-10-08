BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station in Hyde Park Wednesday.

Police said the victim was inside the gas station on Hyde Park Avenue when he was gunned down at approximately 5 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Beyond their investigation at the gas station, police were seen surrounding a home on Central Avenue. A vehicle was towed from that area.

Police said they do not believe this was a random shooting, and the shooter and victim may have known each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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